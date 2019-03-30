McNeese uses three-run ninth to rally past Sam Houston State

McNeese would then head into the ninth down 3-1, after the Bearkats scored a run in the bottom of the eighth. After back to-back singles from Clayton Rasbeary and Carson Maxwell to lead off the inning, Jake Dickerson would hit a double into the right field corner to plate one run and put runners on second and third with no outs. Two batters later, in stepped Brett Whelton and he would deliver the clutch two-run single up the middle of the infield to give the Cowboys the lead.