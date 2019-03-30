LSU falls to Michigan St. in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - LSU’s “sweet” run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end with a loss to Michigan State Friday night in Washington, DC.
The Tigers fell 80-63 to the Spartans.
Tremont Waters had a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Kavell Bigby-Williams added 11 and Naz Reid chipped in 10. He also had nine boards.
MSU was led by Aaron Henry, who scored 20 points. He also dished out five assists and pulled down five rebounds. Cassius Winston added 17. The Spartans had two other players in double figures.
Michigan State shot better from the floor than LSU, especially beyond the arc. The Spartans were 13-of-32 for 40.6 percent on 3-pointers. The Tigers, on the other hand, were only 6-of-21 for 28.6 percent. MSU shot a total of 47 percent from the floor to LSU’s 39.3 percent.
The Spartans also dominated in the paint. They grabbed 36 rebounds to 28 by the Tigers.
LSU was down by 12 points at halftime, but started the second half on an 8-0 run. However, Michigan State went on an 11-0 run and the closest the Tigers were able to get after that was within nine points with a little more than 3:00 left in the game.
LSU finished the season with a 28-7 record.
