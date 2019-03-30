Landreneau picks up 100th career win as McNeese splits DH at Houston Baptist

HOUSTON, Texas— McNeese freshman Saleen Flores threw a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 second game win at Houston Baptist Friday afternoon to help the Cowgirls earn a Southland Conference softball doubleheader split.
Houston Baptist opened the series with a 5-4 win. The series will conclude with the rubber game beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday.
With the split, McNeese improved to 16-20 overall and 7-4 in the SLC. HBU fell to 14-13 overall and 4-7 in the SLC.
The win also marked the 100th career win for head coach James Landreneau. Landreneau is in his third season as head coach who has won over 40 games the previous two seasons. Landreneau has guided McNeese to a school record 43 wins in 2017 and 41 wins in 2017.
GAME 1 (HBU 5, McNeese 4)
IMPORTANT INNINGS
B2- HBU took the early lead with RBI singles from Autumn Sudiik and Heidi Jaquez (HBU 2, McN 0)
T3- McNeese scored its first run of the game when Justyce McClain scored off an RBI single by Cory McCrary. McCrary tied the game up later by stealing home. (McN 2, HBU 2).
T4- A RBI single to left by Haylee Brinlee gave McNeese the lead when Toni Perrin came home to score (McN 3, HBU 3).
B4- The McNeese lead didn’t last long as HBU tied the game off an RBI single by Haley Melton (McN 3, HBU 3).
B5- HBU retakes the lead with two runs off a Cowgirl error (HBU 5, McN 3)
T6- McNeese got a run back on a ground out by Sara Geier with the bases loaded that scored (HBU 5, McN 4). The Cowgirls left the bases loaded following a ground out.
NOTES:
•- Cowgirls committed three errors
•- Two of the five HBU runs were unearned
•- McNeese picked up six hits with six different players picking up one hit apiece
•- Cory McCrary had two RBI and three stolen bases
•- The loss is the first loss to Houston Baptist since the 2014 season. The loss is also the first loss in Houston since the 2011 season.
GAME 2 (HBU 0, McNeese 0)
IMPORTANT INNINGS
T2- McNeese scored the first run of the game when Demi Boudreaux doubled to left center, moved to third on a sac bunt by Lopez then scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Toni Perrin (McN 1, HBU 0)
NOTES:
•- Freshman Saleen Flores threw a one-hit shutout. It her first career one-hitter and first career shutout
•- McNeese collected four hits with four players picking up one hit apiece. McCrary and Demi Boudreaux had one double apiece.
•- McNeese stole three bases with McCrary picking up one for her fourth of the day
