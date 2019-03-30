First Alert Forecast: Rain chances lowering through the evening and through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Through the rest of the day today expected that continued chance for hit or miss showers as a cold front moves through the area. As of 3 pm, none of the showers moving through we’re producing any lightning so no thunderstorms! We could hear one or two rumbles of thunder, but as we get closer to the evening hours that chance begins to diminish. The timing of this front keeps rain chances in the forecast through the evening hours as this front is moving very slowly. By late tonight when this rain is finally out of the area, we’ll see winds shift out of the north and cold air ushered in overnight.
Starting Sunday with those mostly cloudy skies and those cold temperatures! We’ll fall into the upper to mid 40s by early Sunday morning, but don’t let the number fool you we will still feel winds out of the north making it feel more like the low 40s in some locations. We will see breezy conditions through the afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Unfortunately, that cloud cover does stick around and coastal areas could see some showers through the lunch time hour. High temperatures aren’t going to warm much as through the afternoon we’ll only see highs in the upper 50s. Into the evening hours, expect to see a clear up as cloud move out of the area. With clear skies overnight temperatures cool even more down into the low 40s overnight.
Starting Monday, grab that jacket! We’ll have those low 40s lows and we’ll still have the northerly breeze across the area. Mostly sunny skies to start the day before cloud cover begins to move in mid-morning. Cloud cover builds from the west and brings our next chance for a little bit of rain into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures do have the chance to warm into the low 60s through the afternoon before falling once again into the low 40s.
High pressure builds for Tuesday clearing cloud cover and making way for a sunny day! Temperatures will still be below average, but we are expected to reach the 70 degree mark through the afternoon. High pressure doesn’t stick with us for long unfortunately and into Wednesday we’ll see cloud cover starting to make a come back.
Wednesday we’ll start with temperatures in the upper 40s and warm into the low 70s through the afternoon. As that high pressure shifts east winds change direction to out of the southeast and help keep us a little bit warmer overnight and helps increase that cloud cover through the evening hours.
Another system approaches SWLA Thursday, as rain chances are back into the forecast. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the day with that system. We’ll see a steady warming trend through the end of the week finally reaching 80 degrees by next Sunday. Unfortunately, with this warm up comes rain chances as well. Looking like that rain sticks through late next week and into the weekend.
