First Alert Forecast: Rain chances lowering through the evening and through mid-week

Starting Sunday with those mostly cloudy skies and those cold temperatures! We’ll fall into the upper to mid 40s by early Sunday morning, but don’t let the number fool you we will still feel winds out of the north making it feel more like the low 40s in some locations. We will see breezy conditions through the afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Unfortunately, that cloud cover does stick around and coastal areas could see some showers through the lunch time hour. High temperatures aren’t going to warm much as through the afternoon we’ll only see highs in the upper 50s. Into the evening hours, expect to see a clear up as cloud move out of the area. With clear skies overnight temperatures cool even more down into the low 40s overnight.