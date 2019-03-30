Arvie breaks own record; Smith speeds into 100 finals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One day after breaking the school record in the women’s hammer throw at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Alanna Arvie’s record didn’t even make it 24 hours before she topped her mark at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational with a throw of 194-0.
Arvie was one of several highlights for the McNeese track and field team as the squad was split between the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational for the second straight day.
In Austin, Cowboy sprinter Tyler Smith clocked a personal record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.26, the fourth-fastest time in school history. That placed him sixth overall in the first round and advanced him to Saturday’s final.
The Cowgirls’ 4x100 relay team of Malaiya Jedkins, Aleyah Donald, Victoria Pierson, and Taneisha Allen finished second in their heat with a time of 46.06 as was only beaten out by LSU in the heat.
The Cowboys’ 4x100 relay team made up of Blake Comeaux, Tyler Smith, Gared Brown and Tyler Syrie placed third in their heat behind LSU and Oklahoma with a time of 46.06.
In San Marcos, Joey Croft had a second place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal record time of 9:20.32.
Both meets will conclude on Saturday.
TEXAS RELAYS RESULTS
Women:
100m dash – Aleyah Donald 11.85 (2nd in Heat 11)
100m hurdles – Shaelyn Hines, 14.71
4x100 – 46.06 (Malaiya Jedkins, Aleyah Donald, Victoria Pierson, Taneisha Allen); 2nd in heat 6. LSU won heat and was second overall at 43.80.
SMR – 11, 4:01.48 (Malaiya Jedkins, Taneisha Allen, Victoria Pierson, Shania Anthony)
Men:
100m dash – Tyler Smith 10.27 (6th fastest in prelim; qualified to finals); Tyler Syrie 10.54; Gared Brown 10.80
110m hurdles – Korey London 14.86; Lucas-Arno Voigt 15.07
Triple jump – 11, Lentz Semelien 46-5.5
4x100 – 41.24 (Blake Comeaux, Tyler Smith, Gared Brown, Tyler Syrie); 3rd in Heat 2 behind LSU and Oklahoma.
4x400 – 3:18.20 (Blake Comeaux, Terrill Banks, Ethan Rapp, Kobe Nevills)
BOBCAT INVITATIONAL RESULTS
Women:
1500m – Jordan Waine 4:59.37
5000m – Alissa Lander 18:28.67
3000m SC – Marta Lukijaniuk 11:54.49; Jessica Fox 12:07.82
Long jump – Heaven Terrell 18-3.25; Malaiya Jedkins 17-9; Morgan Talley 17-8.75
Hammer – 9, Alanna Arvie 194-0
Men:
100m dash – Morgan Smith 10.96; Wishawn Williams 11.03; Lucas-Arno Voigt 11.51
1500m – 5, Niall Holt 3:58.05; Miguel Barrera-Lopez 4:03.07; Aaron Gilliam 4:05.16; Markus Kopp 4:08.05
400m hurdles – 9, Morgan Frederick 54.02; Korey London 57.43
3000m SC – 2, Joey Croft 9:20.32
Long jump – Nemanja Koviljac 23-2.5; Lentz Semelien 20-10
