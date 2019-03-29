14-year-old comes home after surviving an accidental shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old boy was welcomed home Thursday night after surviving an accidental shooting just a few months ago.
"It means a lot, we really miss him, can’t wait for him to get here. It’s been a long journey,” Hunner’s grandma, Priscilla Babineaux, said.
In January Hunner LeBlanc was accidentally shot at a relative’s house. His mother, Leslie Babineaux, said Hunner and his cousin were attempting to unload her brother’s gun when it went off.
“Through his neck right here, through his main artery, and it split it in half. Then it shattered his spine and came out the back of his shoulder," Babineaux told 7News in January.
The air medics who helped Hunner that night say his prognosis wasn’t good, and to see him come home gives them closure.
“Just to see him come home, it kind of puts an end to everything that we’ve watched, and how he’s progressed in the hospital. It’s nice knowing someone we helped was able to come home," Erica Jeansonne, a flight nurse, said.
Hunner’s family has been anxious for his return, saying it’s been a long journey.
”It was real touch and go in the beginning and to see his progress, you know even going back and looking at photos from when it first happened and to see him now, yeah, he’s a miracle," April Bertrand, Hunner’s cousin, said.
“When I first seen him, it was scary. He’s our miracle baby. Miracle," Priscilla Babineaux, said.
So when he finally arrived, his loved ones couldn’t contain their excitement, cheering “Hunner! Hunner! Hunner!” as his car pulled into the driveway.
“We were so ready. 73 days is a long time and every day Hunner was like ‘I’m ready to go home," Leslie Babineaux said.
When asked what he’s most looking forward to now that he’s home, Hunner said “sleeping in my own bed.”
While both Leslie and Hunner are happy to be home, their main focus is his health.
“It’s all positive. We stay positive 24/7. We cry, we laugh, we joke. At the end of the day, it’s all about therapy and getting him better. This is not our new normal, it’s not going to be. I refuse to accept it and he does too. So, he’s going to work hard," Leslie said.
Hunner has a long road ahead, having to go through physical and occupational therapy in hopes of gaining some independence.
