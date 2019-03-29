18-wheeler overturns on I-10 eastbound near La. 378, non-hazardous fluid leaking

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Multiple authorities are working to clear an accident involving at least two 18-wheelers, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says an 18-wheeler flipped on I-10 eastbound over all three lanes before La. 378 around 3:55 a.m. Another 18-wheeler ran into a trailer.
Fluid is now leaking from at least one of the vehicles. The fluid is not hazardous, according to LSP.
Authorities will need to separate the 18-wheelers and sand the area. The work is expected to take a few hours.
I-10 eastbound is completely shut down near the accident and is being diverted to I-210 eastbound. Drivers should avoid the area.
