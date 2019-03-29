Verizon Wireless rolls out free app to alert you of scam calls

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A free app helps identify, and in some cases, block a robocall.
Verizon says Call Filter has been very successful in warning customers before they have a chance to answer the phone.
In the early days of scam phone calls, you’d hit the talk button and you could practically hear the money rushing out of your bank account. Scammers have gotten savvier, but now cell phone providers are helping you stay one step ahead.
“Finally, cell phone providers are listening to their consumers and responding to government actions, as well, to provide some apps to take care of these constant robocalls that we all get,” says David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
The FCC was threatening to fine providers if they didn’t offer the free service. The new call filter gives you a pop-up warning when a call is potentially a scam. In other cases, it might block the call altogether. You can also report unsolicited phone calls.
“Up until now, kind of the best thing we could say is if you don’t recognize the number just don’t answer the phone,” says Smitherman.
If you want more protection, you can choose to pay $2.99 a month and get those features plus others like identifying callers by name.
“Gives you a little more protection on actually being able to identify phone calls that could be coming in that are scams,” says Smitherman.
To download, just go to the app store and search for Verizon Call Filter. AT&T has a similar feature called Call Protect that rolled out in 2016 and T-Mobile rolled out their Name ID app last November.
