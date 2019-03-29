Three arrested in death of 74-year-old Zachary woman found tied up

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the murder of Frances Jane Schultz, 74, a Zachary woman found with her arms and legs duct taped by her husband on Thursday, Mar. 21.
Courtland Curtis, Adrian Curtis, and Donevan Brown were taken into custody Friday, Mar. 29. They are all charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery. Courtland and Adrian are brothers.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says investigators knew from the start that the home invasion was not random. The investigation started after Schultz’s husband found her dead and bound in the home. Gautreaux says her arms and legs were bound with duct tape, and she had tape over her eyes when she was discovered. Schultz was shot multiple times, including in the head.
Detectives found a door that had been forced open and a notepad with Adrian Curtis’ name and phone number written on it. Gautreaux says the name was written in Schultz’s handwriting.
The Louisiana State Police crime lab determined Curtis’ DNA was under Schultz’s fingernails. Gautreaux says Adrian Curtis had previously baled hay for the Zachary couple in spring of 2018.
Adrian Curtis told detectives Brown drove him and his brother to the Schutlzs’ house, where they broke in.
Curtis and Brown taped the victim’s hands and feet before they rummaged through the home. Police say Courtland drug Schultz inside and shot her in the head multiple times with a gun belonging to her.
Adrian says his brother stole two guns and a ring.
The Curtises were found and taken into custody Thursday, Mar. 28 at their home in Ethel. Brown was also arrested in Ethel Friday morning.
The men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
EBRSO detectives, the LSP Fugitive Task Force, and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together to make the arrests.
