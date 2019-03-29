SWLA Arrest Report - March 28, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 28, 2019.
Harley Jade Lovett, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Keylen Van Dartez, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, contempt of court, contempt of court.
Arthur Edwin Carroll III, 57, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Larry Allen Duhon, 38, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Dustin Keith Verkler, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery.
Harley James Higginbotham, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
Dominique Darrell Landry, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of Schedule I narcotics; possession or sale of a firearm with an obliterated number; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapons with felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor.
Gregg Martin Huval, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jonathan Keith Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or concealed carry by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple assault.
Jose Rafael Hiraldo-Saurez, 39, Metarie: Instate detainer.
Rosston Lee Ingle, 37, Cabot, AR: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Julian M Dunnam, 33, Roberstdale, AL: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Robert Preston Wilson, 32, Montgomery: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Susan K Huval, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Alicia Ann Doty, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); creation, distribution, or possession with intent of a counterfeit Schedule II drug.
Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Brandon James Phillips, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted contempt of court.
James Arlynn Belanger, 39, Sulphur: Failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Keith Tyrone Gibbs, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Chelsey Rae Gatte, 28, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; illegal possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Nathan Thomas Burnett, 39, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; vehicle not registered.
Shawn Edward Norris, 35, Westlake: Obscenity, obscenity; obscenity.
RJ Bartie, 38, Lake Charles: Home invasion; second degree kidnapping; second degree kidnapping; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kendel Detron Meaux; 18, Vinton: Criminal trespassing; contempt of court.
Kenneth Richard Squibb, 35, Westlake: Instate detainer; instate detainer; probation detainer; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; racketeering.
Alana Deshea Rowley, 33, Vinton: Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Renee April Trahan, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Lorenzo Shontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Kendall James Simien, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Christopher Wayne Adkins, 31, Sour Lake, TX: Out of state detainer.
