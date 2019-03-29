Sports Person of the Week - Aaron Jeansonne

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - “I came from a family, we’re not that bad off, but we don’t have racing money that’s for sure," Aaron Jeansonne said. "I live in a mobile home in Sulphur, Louisiana. My dads a mechanic on airplanes and my moms a hairstylist over in Lake Charles. I’ve loved racing since I was a little kid. Although I didn’t come from a racing family. My family loved football. But they bought me racing games when I was a young kid and that’s what I liked over anything else.”
You can catch most athletes in Louisiana on a football, basketball or baseball team, but not Aaron Jeansonne. He knew exactly what he was meant to do at a young age, and when he was a teenager his dreams became a reality.
“Think about it like this. I was sixteen years old and I’ve never raced in anything in my life and I was over there saying how I was going to be a professional NASCAR or Indy Car driver," Jeansonne added. "It sounds ridiculous. And I live in a trailer. That person should not make it anywhere.”
Four years later, and Jeansonne has made quite a name for himself, enough to become the first driver from Louisiana to be selected for the team USA Scholarship in 2017. But, one of the most interesting things about Jeansonne isn’t how good he is at his craft, it’s where he perfects his skills.
Since there isn’t a track nearby and Jeansonne doesn’t have his own race car, he trains on a software called Project Cars 2 right at home. That allows him to be in the seat of same model he’ll be driving when he makes his second trip to England in April.
But this time he’ll be racing the full National UK Formula Ford 1600 Championship, which is considered the most competitive of its kind, in the world.
“There’s still a lot left to prove," said Jeansonne. "I didn’t win while I was over there before, so I want to go win.”
Below are Aaron’s accomplishments thus far:
2015:
• Dirt oval go karting locally in Louisiana, won a track championship in Turkey Creek, LA.
2016:
• continued dirt oval karting locally until the summer
• completed Skip Barber3 Day Racing School in October, 2016
• competed in first Lucal Oil Formula Car Series race in November, 2016, taking the win in my second ever car race against far more experienced competition at NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, LA.
• competed in my second ever race weekend in Sebring, FL, scoring another podium (top 3)
2017:
• Contested the entire Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series, finishing 2nd in the championship with 4 wins of 14 races, including 3 in a row to finish the season.
• Selected for the 2017 Team USA Scholarship, the first from Louisiana to do so.
• Competed in the 2017 Mazda Road to Indy $200k Scholarship Shootout presented by Cooper Tires and out of 20 champions from around the world, was selected into the final cut of the best 5 drivers, before coming up short of being chosen.
•Contested a partial campaign of the 2018 FRP F2000 Championship
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.