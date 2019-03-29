Sports Person of the Week - Aaron Jeansonne

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - “I came from a family, we’re not that bad off, but we don’t have racing money that’s for sure," Aaron Jeansonne said. "I live in a mobile home in Sulphur, Louisiana. My dads a mechanic on airplanes and my moms a hairstylist over in Lake Charles. I’ve loved racing since I was a little kid. Although I didn’t come from a racing family. My family loved football. But they bought me racing games when I was a young kid and that’s what I liked over anything else.”