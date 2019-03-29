Southwest Louisiana Area Special Olympics Spring Games took place on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the midst of an ongoing national conversation about federal funding for the Special Olympics, Friday was the Southwest Louisiana Area Special Olympics Spring Games.
Earlier this week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed budget cuts that would take away $17.5 million in grants from the Special Olympics.
While President Donald Trump has since announced that he was backing off the elimination, it still sparked a national conversation, that was addressed Friday at the games by Lake Charles Mayor Nick Hunter.
“There’s a lot of conversation right now about support for Special Olympics across this country,” Hunter said. “I’m here to tell you all today, if you don’t see it already, there is no question that Southwest Louisiana supports Special Olympics.”
More than 500 athletes from Jeff Davis, Allen, Beauregard and Calcasieu Parishes competed for the gold.
The games got underway with the opening ceremonies, and the passing of the torch.
Then a reading of the Special Olympics’ motto, “If I cannot win, let me be brave in my attempt.”
Those words were embodied in every athlete competing, which is what makes the Special Olympics so special.
“This is an opportunity for them to come out and show what they can do," Helen Leferve said.
Leferve is a basketball coach at Sulphur High School.
She said there’s something different about watching Special Olympics athletes compete.
“I’m a high school coach, but seeing these kids compete and the enthusiasm they have, you just can’t match it," Leferve said.
It’s that positivity and inclusivity that makes these games so important to have around and to have funded, according to Julie Montague, the area director.
“Their skill level increases tremendously when they’re out on the field with other athletes," Montague said.
She said the Special Olympics is one of the few opportunities that allows disabled and non-disabled people to compete together, which may not be possible without federal funding to those programs.
“They’re on the same playing field," Montague said. "If it wouldn’t be for unified sports, we wouldn’t have this competition to offer.”
No one knows the reach of the Special Olympics better than Kirby Oertling, who competed in this year’s World Games.
“It’s a dream come true that I never thought I’d be in," Oertling said.
To sum up what the program is truly all about, Kirby said it best.
“Special Olympics is all about building friendships, and having the time of your life," Kirby said.
