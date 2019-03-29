Several taxes on ballot for Saturday’s election

SWLA, LA (KPLC) - The polls for the March 30 election open at 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m.
For more information on voting times and locations, visit geauxvote.com.
Below is a look at items on the ballot in SWLA.
WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT:
Calcasieu Parish:
- Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Three Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal): Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew and collect a levy of a tax of 5.00 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2029, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $525,920.66 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District directly or indirectly to provide fire protection to the property within the District, title to which shall be in the public?
Allen Parish:
- Town of Kinder Proposition (Millage Renewal): Shall the Town of Kinder, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), continue to levy and collect a tax of ten (10) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Town (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $107,200), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for general purposes?
Cameron Parish:
- Parishwide Public Library District Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Cameron Parish Public Library District of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of six (6.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $1,544,970 reasonably expected per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2020, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating and supporting the Cameron Parish Public Library within and for said District?
- Gravity Drainage District No. Seven Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Seven of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of four and sixty-six hundredths (4.66) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District, (an estimated $402,287 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2021, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s drainage systems constituting works of public improvements, title to which shall be in the public within and for said District?
- Lower Cameron Hospital Service District No. Two Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Lower Cameron Hospital Service District No. Two of the Parish of Cameron, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of six (6.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District, (an estimated $503,940 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2020, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s health care facilities, title to which shall be in the public within and for said District?
- Fire Protection District No. One Proposition (Maintenance Millage)- Shall Cameron Fire Protection District No. One of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to levy a tax of 8.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $195,672 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s fire protection facilities and equipment?
- Lower Cameron Ambulance Service District Proposition (Maintenance Millage)- Shall Lower Cameron Ambulance Service District (the “District”), Cameron Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to levy a tax of twenty-five and twentyeight hundredths (25.28) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $1,659,880.70 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2019, for the purpose of providing and maintaining ambulance service within and for the District, said tax to represent a thirteen and twenty-eight hundredths (13.28) increase over the 12.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009, said tax to be levied and collected in lieu of and replacing the tax approved on October 17, 2009?
- Lower Cameron Hospital Service District No. Two Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Lower Cameron Hospital Service District No. Two of the Parish of Cameron, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of six (6.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District, (an estimated $503,940 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2020, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s health care facilities, title to which shall be in the public within and for said District?
- Hackberry Recreation District Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Hackberry Recreation District of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of ten and thirty-three hundredths (10.33) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $550,415 reasonably expected per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2021, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s recreation facilities within and for said District?
- Gravity Drainage District No. Eight Proposition (Maintenance Millage Renewal)- Shall Gravity Drainage District No. Eight of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levy of a tax of three (3.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District, (an estimated $94,556 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2020, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s drainage systems constituting works of public improvements, title to which shall be in the public within and for said District?
- Fire Protection District No. One Proposition (Maintenance Millage)- Shall Cameron Fire Protection District No. One of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to levy a tax of 8.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $195,672 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s fire protection facilities and equipment?
Jeff Davis Parish:
- Sales Tax District No. 1 (Jennings) Proposition (Sales Tax Renewal)- In the event of the passage of School District No. 2 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana Bond Proposition, shall Sales Tax District No. 1 (Jennings) of the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”), for a period of fourteen (14) years from January 1, 2027 (an estimated $1,430,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be expended within School District No. 2 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (“School District No. 2”), to pay a portion of the costs of constructing and improving public school buildings and facilities therein and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings therefor, and/or to pay any bonded indebtedness of the District or School District No. 2?
- School District No. 2 Proposition (Bond)- In the event of the passage of Sales Tax District No. 1 (Jennings) of the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana Sales Tax Proposition, shall School District No. 2 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $29,500,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Louisiana State Constitution and supplemental statutory authority, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13 mills currently being levied to pay District Bonds?
- Bayou Nezpique Gravity Drainage District Proposition (Millage Renewal)- Shall Bayou Nezpique Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of twenty and ninety-eight hundredths (20.98) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $314,900) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works for the District?
