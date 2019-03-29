Redskins coach Jay Gruden says he’s ready for Trey Quinn to ‘dominate the position’

PHOENIX, AZ (KPLC) - One’s loss is another’s gain may as well be the motto in pro sports. In Washington, the Redskins let Jamison Crowder test free agency after four years with the team. His departure now opens the door for Barbe alum Trey Quinn.
Speaking during a media session at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden was complimentary of the second-year receiver.
“Obviously losing Crowder hurts, hurts quite a bit,” Gruden said. “But I’m ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position. I’m excited for him.”
Quinn will have big shoes to fill as Crowder hauled in 221 passes and 14 touchdowns over the last four seasons. Still, it’s telling the impression Quinn has made on the coaching staff despite only playing in three games in 2018 due to injuries. He suffered a high ankle sprain to start the season, then in week 12, he’d aggravate the ankle injury which sent him to injured reserve.
When Quinn was healthy, the SMU product put up respectable numbers (nine catches, 75 yards), including pulling down his first career touchdown on Thanksgiving. Although it was his celebration following the score that is likely to be most remembered.
It’ll be an important season for Quinn to carve out his role following being chosen as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2018 NFL Draft.
