$1.5 million expansion to increase services at Family & Youth and Children’s Advocacy Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Children’s Advocacy Center has more than tripled the number of children seen who were victims of abuse or witnesses to a violent crime.
That’s part of why Family and Youth Counseling is spending $1.5 to expand. The Family Foundation announced 92% of the $1.5 million goal has been raised and that the fund will ensure the agency has the capacity to continue to serve the community.
In the CAC, they have rooms where specially trained interviewers talk to children about what’s usually some awful event in their life such as physical or sexual abuse. Or maybe they’ve witnessed a violent crime. The children and interviewer are in one room while others, such as law enforcement, watch on monitors in another room.
Family and Youth Vice President and Forensic Interviewer, Erika Simon, says one year stands out.
“In 2011 the Shannon Cox Counseling Center was established here at Family and Youth," Simon said. “That year was memorable for me because we had several children that we saw in emergency cases, where their parent was shot and killed in front of them. We were able to take all of those children and put them in counseling services to start understanding what they witnessed and to deal with the grief of losing that loved one."
She and others help children get through difficult times and are the neutral body when there are allegations of abuse.
"The whole purpose of our Children’s Advocacy Center is to provide a very child focused facility, where kids can come and tell their story in a child friendly sitting without having to repeat it over and over again," she said.
The number of forensic interviews has increased from about 150 in 1996 to 568 this past year in this five parish area. The expansion will allow them to conduct and monitor more than one interview at a time.
Counselor Caitlin Brown believes they are making a big difference for children such as those sexually abused.
“I think that it’s important to address the shame and guilt because a lot of times children experience that and knowing that they’re not the only one,” Brown said. “A lot of times they’ll feel isolated, like they can’t talk about it and I think it’s important for them to have that power and that voice to know that they can be heard.”
A spokesperson for the agency says the CAC served as the model for other Children Advocacy Centers across the state.
“Willie Mount at the time was our senator and State Representative Dan Flavin was instrumental in drafting legislation for Children’s Advocacy Centers to utilize the multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations. Our Multidisciplinary Team consists of Law Enforcement, Department of Children and Family Services, District Attorney’s Office, sexual assault nurse examiners, medical doctors, victim advocates, counselors and forensic interviews,” said Julio Galan, President and CEO of the Family Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.
Construction is expected to take about nine months.
Here’s more about the services available.
