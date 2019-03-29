McNeese veterans adjusting to new coaching staff, schemes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Change is inevitable. It’s something the McNeese Cowboys have seen a lot of the past few months. First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert and his staff have worked since day one to create a new brand of McNeese football revolved around tempo.
“A lot of teams won’t be able to keep up with us so it’s an advantage,” said wide receiver Cyron Sutton. “By having a faster tempo, it’s on us to get the plays started so we’ll be used more often as a receiving corp.”
The defense will see a number of changes as well. In recent memory, McNeese has been known for it’s play on that side of the ball; and while the DWA moniker is no longer, the Pokes feel they’ll benefit from the new style that’s being implemented.
“I feel like Coach Gush understands the personnel he has and he knows what he’s bringing to the table,” said defensive lineman Cody Roscoe. “I feel like with our scheme now he really fits us. It fits perfectly for us as a defense because we’re not really big up front but we’re fast. It’s more of a slashing defense; we’re going to jump gaps, jump routes, and really attack people.”
The up-tempo offense and new look defense will be on full display on Saturday morning as the Pokes will hold their first scrimmage of the spring.
