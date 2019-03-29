MBI searching for missing, endangered 8-month-old Mississippi girl

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 8-month-old Mariana Elise Johnson, of Morton in Scott County, Mississippi.
Mariana was last seen in the 600 block of Kaleem Road wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with hearts and a diaper. She’s described as black, 18 inches tall and about 16 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
MBI says Mariana may be with George Johnson Jr., 29, who is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.
The pair may be in a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Mississippi license plate SBA 5324. It was last seen on Highway 80.
Anyone with information should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.
