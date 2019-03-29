LSP investigating Sulphur woman allegedly involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a Sulphur woman in St. Martin Parish on March 28, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, with LSP public affairs.
After investigating, LSP found that a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane near the center line of La. 347 near Colonel Jeff de Blanc Parkway, Gossen says. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven southbound by Jennifer Hebert, 43, struck the pedestrian around 10:30 p.m.
Gossen says the pedestrian, who is from St. Martin Parish, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Hebert was not impaired at the time of the crash, was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, Gossen says. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.
LSP is still investigating this crash.
