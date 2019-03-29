Local middle schooler selected to compete in a state-wide competition

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Knowing as much as possible about the world we inhabit is a hobby for 13-year-old Annie Hachtel, a seventh grader at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.
"Our world is so big, people don't usually think about how big it is,” Hachtel said. “I'm really into history, so the more I learn about history, the more countries I learn about, the more I want to learn the geographies of those countries, political, physical, the people. It's just interesting, I could do that all day!"
Annie has been selected to partake in a state-wide geography competition that takes the top 100 students throughout Louisiana. Annie is the only student from Calcasieu Parish.
“It opens the world to you because now I can learn about other stuff,” Hachtel said. “That’s what I’ve been selected to do.”
Libby Richards is a teacher at the school who helps students with the National Geographic’s “GeoBee” competition. She said this is Annie’s second time being selected to go. Last time, she was in 5th grade and finished in the top 20.
“Annie is definitely a student that reaches beyond what you provide,” Richards said. “She’s very well rounded and just enjoys to learn.”
Candace, Annie’s mother, said she loves that her daughter thinks outside the box.
"I'm very proud that my daughter and all these kids are interested in things that are not the average interest at this age,” Hachtel said. “For her to take geography and world interests seriously, I think it's fantastic."
“It’s nice to see children so interested and connected to real world situations,” Richards said. “We’re a small school with a global view and it’s important to learn about that world and make it a better place.”
If Annie wins this competition, she moves onto the national contest, where she would have a shot at a $25,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
