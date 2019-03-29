First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this weekend and a cool down

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect cloud cover to stick around with breezy conditions. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph helping to increase the dewpoint through the evening hours. We’re also seeing a few hit or miss showers moving across the area with the chance for a few more to develop through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the low 60s overnight with that chance for patchy fog to develop depending on the winds. Right now winds are blowing enough to keep fog from developing!
Starting off our weekend with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll warm into the upper 70s through the afternoon with the chance for a couple of showers to develop through the evening hours out ahead of our next cold front swinging through SWLA. Rain chances increase overnight into Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder possible, but the severe threat remains well to our north.
Early Sunday morning that rain chance is at its greatest with temperatures into the upper 40s. According to models, the rain chances stick during the overnight and early morning hours clearing us out by the afternoon hours. The cold air funnels in rapidly behind the rain and keeps us from warming through the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s! So grab the jacket before heading out the door because temperatures don’t warm.
Rain does linger behind this front with a small chance of rain through the day on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see temperatures starting off in the mid 40s and slowly warm through the afternoon up to the mid 60s.
Clouds finally move out of the area Tuesday with a little bit more of a warm-up through the afternoon to the low 70s. We’ll still start off the day on the chilly side though with lows in the 40s and plenty of sunshine.
Sunshine sticks around through the day on Wednesday with a cool start in the mid 40s. Temperatures warm into the low 70s once again but with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds build back in by Thursday with rain chances in the forecast at a 30% chance and mostly cloudy skies. That warming trend continues through the end of the week and into the weekend reaching 80 by the start of next week. Unfortunately, that rain chance sticks around through next weekend.
