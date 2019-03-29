First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this weekend and a cool down

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect cloud cover to stick around with breezy conditions. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph helping to increase the dewpoint through the evening hours. We’re also seeing a few hit or miss showers moving across the area with the chance for a few more to develop through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the low 60s overnight with that chance for patchy fog to develop depending on the winds. Right now winds are blowing enough to keep fog from developing!