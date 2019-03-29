FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudier with a few sprinkles possible later today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are already quite a bit warmer this morning as we start the day on Friday with nothing more than a light jacket needed as your heading out the door. Watch for some patchy fog, otherwise sun mixed with clouds through the day ahead will combine with Gulf breezes to bring even more humidity up over the area and return our more typical spring warmth and mugginess.
While clouds will be thick at times today, nothing more than a brief sprinkle or two will be possible through the afternoon and evening. I don’t expect issues for your outdoor activities tonight, so enjoy the weather as things will begin to change a bit more by the upcoming weekend. Temperatures through the evening remain in the 60s as it won’t be nearly as chilly tonight.
Saturday will start off dry but on the milder side as some patchy fog will be present early in the morning ahead of much warmer temperatures overtaking the state thanks to a surge of southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front that won’t arrive until late at night. Rain chances won’t be too high until the evening hours when a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through after sunset. Ahead of the front, temperatures will spike up to near 80 by Saturday afternoon before taking a tumble into the 50s overnight.
Sunday looks to remain on the soggier side as overrunning and post-frontal showers linger and combine with much chillier air that likely won’t warm out of the 50s all day Sunday! It will certainly not be a day conducive for outdoor activities. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will drop even colder into the 40s with showers tapering off.
Monday brings yet another chance of showers to the area before sunshine returns Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. The next best rain chance returns by the end of the week and could continue into the upcoming weekend unfortunately!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
