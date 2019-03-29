FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudier with a few sprinkles possible later today

Saturday will start off dry but on the milder side as some patchy fog will be present early in the morning ahead of much warmer temperatures overtaking the state thanks to a surge of southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front that won’t arrive until late at night. Rain chances won’t be too high until the evening hours when a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through after sunset. Ahead of the front, temperatures will spike up to near 80 by Saturday afternoon before taking a tumble into the 50s overnight.