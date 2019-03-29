ETX woman found dead; husband charged with murder

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in the death of his wife.
Harrison County Deputies received a call regarding a body around 7 a.m. Friday, in the 3300 block of Lancing Switch.
Upon arrival, they found the body of Keyocea Marsh. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband, Billy Marsh, turned himself at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Harrison County Jail for murder.
There is no word on her cause of death at this time. An autopsy has been ordered.
This is an ongoing investigation.
