Cowboys preparing for first scrimmage of spring

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys have reached the midway point of spring ball and are nearing scrimmage number one. When asked what they wanted to get out of Saturday, the Pokes provided some mixed answers.
“We just want to see guys play their position and execute it well from a scheme standpoint," said head football coach Sterlin Gilbert. "We want to be sound on both sides of the ball and do what we’re coached and set to do. Those are the things we’re looking for. We also want to see guys make plays and let guys play free, those are the things we’ll come away with on Saturday.”
“We’re trying to dominate and that’s without a doubt. When we step on the field we’re trying to dominate," said defensive lineman Cody Roscoe. “That tempo stuff sounds good but when you do three plays and get off the field, that tempo stuff isn’t going to roll. That’s to Cody Orgeron and all the wide receivers.”
Tempo will definitely be one thing to watch come Saturday. It’s something the offense uses to their advantage but it’ll also aid the defense as they’ll face a number of teams during the season with an up-tempo approach.
“It’s deadly. I feel sorry for any team going against us honestly," added Roscoe. "I feel like from a defensive standpoint when we get in a game against an up-tempo offense like ours it’s going to put things in slow motion for us. I feel like it’s really benefiting us a lot.”
Saturday’s scrimmage will give the Pokes their first real opportunity to see what they can do in a game-like setting as guys are still trying to separate themselves from the pack going into the 2019 campaign.
