Town of Iowa hosts straw poll for gubernatorial election

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - The town of Iowa is hosting its first ever straw poll in the state of Louisiana.
Iowa was chosen as a homage to the state of Iowa for being the first stop for presidential primaries and because the town is a good representation of how the rest of the state will vote in the upcoming election.
The straw poll will be highlighting the names and credentials of Republican candidates who will be on the ballot in October. The hope is that the event will give them an extra boost to help their campaigns throughout the summer.
The event includes access to the event speakers, a jumbalaya lunch plate, and a vote in the Straw Poll.
The Iowa Straw Poll is a joint effort that is being put on by the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana and the Republican Parish Executive Committee.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 starting at 12:15 p.m.
It will be located at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 503 US-90 in Iowa.
