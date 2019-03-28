SWLA Arrest Report – March 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2019.
Michael Bartholomew Jennings, 35, Iowa: Aggravated battery.
Holly Michelle Whittington, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Evajeanette Watson Vanwinkle, 53, Singer: Third-offense marijuana possession; third-offense possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,750.
Nolan Ross, 19, Houma: Aggravated flight from an officer; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,000.
Gregory Keith Grant, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Bradley Aaron Knowlton, 44, Lake Charles: 2 counts failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $10,750.
Geovany Oswald Canizalez, 28, Spring, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.
Daniel Lee Brunner, 37, Vidor, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer. Bond: $1,300.
Carron Royal Lands, 22, Lake Charles: 2 counts criminal trespass; simple burglary.
Miguel Diaz, 28, Baytown, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.
Justin Drew Hedge, 33, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
Winston Wayne-Willard Ingle, 42, Vidor, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $10,000.
John Asa Constance Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jarod Scott Perkins, 37, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Brandon O’Keith Duhon, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; parole detainer. Bond: $14,500.
Jose Arturo Torres-Barajas, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Gerardo Hernadez-Cacho, 30, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Gavin Dale Benoit, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Bruce Lee Anthony Wells, 27, Lake Charles: 4 counts contempt of court.
Erica Breyon Savoy, 23, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; tampering with surveillance, accounting, inventory or monitoring systems.
Jordan Russell Monceaux, 33, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Laiken Denise Borill, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug.
David Paul Allen, 44, Vinton: Instate detainer; possession of Schedule II drug.
Gary Lakeith Williams, 53, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Taylon Thomas Fluker, 21, Baton Rouge: Obscenity; out-of-state detainer.
Gregory Scott Terry, 39, DeRidder: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Kendrick James Journet, 37, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
Byran Lavar Sias, 41, Rayne: Possession of Schedule I drug; introducing contraband into a penal institution; instate detainer.
Shelley Jon Goodwill, 38, Iowa: Possession of Schedule I drug.
Nasya Sari Miller, 28, Hackberry: Theft less than $1,000; Possession of Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Graza Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; obstruction of justice; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Moriah Miller, 24, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; obstruction of justice; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carey Dwayne Lyons, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; simple assault; resisting an officer.
Robert Scott Forgette, 45, DeRidder: Home invasion; theft less than $1,000; domestic abuse battery. Bond: $9,000.
Don Howard Reedy, 46, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $3,000.
Sergio Hinojosa Torres, 28, Sulphur: Abuse of a dating partner with child endangerment. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Anderson Atwell, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting a police officer with force or violence; attempted disarming of a peace officer; vagrancy. Bond: $10,000.
