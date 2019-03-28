SWLA Arrest Report - March 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 27, 2019.
Valerie Kay Reedy, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessse Dylan Jenkins, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse; second degree battery.
Morgan Taylor Welch, 19, Vinton: Accessories after the fact.
Anthony William Bailey, 34, Springfield: Out of state detainer.
Thomas Ian Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm.
Curtis Dean Coker Jr., 35, Glenmore: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detaner.
Joshua Jeremiah Guidry Sr., 37, Sulphur: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer.
Ruben Vasquez, 29, Rio Grande, TX: Supplying a product for falsifying a screening test; out of state detainer.
Shaun Christopher Hoffpauir, 39, Rayne: Federal detainer.
Christin Jamal Hardy, 21, Orange, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; attempted burglary.
Buddy Keith Myers, 24, Simms, TX: Federal detainer.
Wanda Dickens Ardoin, 41, Oakdale: Contempt of court; contempt of court; instate detainer.
Chase Hunter Gordy, 32, Glenmora: Instate detainer.
Travis Cornelius Thorn, 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; contempt of court; hit & run; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Spencer Dewey Conner Sr., 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Patrick Gerard Bryan, 53, Groves, TX: Identity theft; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Nicholas Depaul Ethridge, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jonathan Ray Tarver, 33, Mooringsport: Indecent behavior with juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Xavier Vershun Guillory, 19, Dequincy: Aggravated battery; criminal damage to property under $1,000.
Savanah Paige Nelson, 24, Lake Charles: First possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; speeding; contempt of court; probation detainer.
Carl John Lacombe, 56, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Craig Lynn Steve Jr., 31, Vinton: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Patricia Ann Magnusen, 39, Gulfport, MS: Out of state detainer.
Devin Renee Chambers, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Joshua James Wimberly, 35, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.