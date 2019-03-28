Sulphur Police participate in EVOC program

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Part of a first responder’s job is to get to a scene as quickly as possible while still being safe on the road, making training for emergency situations very important.
For the past few weeks, the Sulphur Police Department has been putting its officers through an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, or EVOC, according to Sergeant Matt Gaspard with Sulphur PD.
“It’s important for us and we try to do this every couple of years," Gaspard said. "First, our initial recruits go through it and we will keep re-certifying it every few years.”
Gaspard said there is a classroom portion to discuss legal updates and then an obstacle course officers drive through trying to avoid hitting cones - all while under the clock.
He says they also go over drills to properly brake, accelerate, and avoid collisions to stay safe and save on vehicle maintenance.
Officer Nick Console says this year was his first time going through the course and thinks the course helps officers in real life situations.
“In about a 12 hour shift it’s pretty common for an officer to drive what we call a Code 3, which is lights and sirens to get to either a major traffic accident, a burglary in progress, or any other emergency call," Console said. "So this course helps us better our driving skills to better protect the public when we are in route to those calls and get there in a timely manner.”
For Sulphur Police, it’s a stress free environment where they can practice the skills needed on the job... and according to Cameron Fairchild, Captain over training, it's for the public as well.
“We run this training for them," Fairchild said. "The guys come out here and have a lot of fun with it, but they learn a lot of techniques to ensure that the public is safe while we are responding to calls. It’s not just about pursuits. It’s about responding to emergency calls on a daily basis and this just allows the officers to be the most safe around the public.”
Fairchild said SPD worked with Sulphur Parks and Recreation to use the parking lot for their obstacle course.
“It’s the only parking lot in town this open with no fixed concrete barriers where we can set a course up and not have to worry about officers crashing into things,” Fairchild said. “They’ve been gracious enough to let us use it several times, including this year. We can’t appreciate it enough.”
The Sulphur Police Department says while this is the first time they have had EVOC training in the last few years, they hope to continue to have officers go through this type of training more frequently going forward.
