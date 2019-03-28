2019 St. Jude Dream Home progress update

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Since ground broke in February, Salvador Custom Homes has been working non-stop on the St. Jude Dream Home, and it’s all starting to come together.
“Last year it was the first dream home we’ve done in the Lake Area ever, and we’re hoping that this year it’s just even better," Kristian Salvador, with Salvador Custom Homes said.
Last year, tickets for the dream home sold out.
Salvador said this year is expected to be just as big, if not bigger, so this year, 7,500 tickets will be sold.
Proceeds from the Dream Home go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“We’ve been able to see locally how many children and families have been effected by cancer," Salvador said.
That’s what’s at the core of the home, helping families who don’t know how they’re going to afford treatment for their kids, according to Steven Nichols, with Nichols Contracting & Consulting, LLC.
“The families, knowing that they have help, and not having to worry from a financial standpoint on things, because they don’t get a bill," Nichols said.
Nichols’ company is doing all of the electric wiring for the home.
He said it’s meeting the people at the children’s hospital and hearing their stories that drives him to be apart of the project.
“We’ve managed to meet the patients and the families, got to meet them one on one and hear stories, and the more you hear, seems like every time you hear it you get touched in another manner," Nichols said.
Salvador echoed that, saying that every bit of sweat and service poured into the home is rewarded tenfold when they see the good it does.
“We got to see a lot of families and children that were going through cancer which is super hard to begin with, but it’s just amazing that there’s a facility and hospital like St. Jude that brings you in and takes you in like their own," Salvador said.
Wright’s Plumbing is also laying down all of the pipes for the home.
The tickets officially go on sale on June 4, and the winner is announced on Sept. 22.
