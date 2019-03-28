SASOL reporting hydrochloric acid leak

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The SASOL north plant is reporting a hydrochloric acid leak in Westlake, according to Dick Gremillion with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security.
A protective shelter in place has been issued for the lab units at SASOL, said Gremillion. Currently there are no recommendations for an offsite shelter in place, according to Gremillion.
Authorities are conducting air tests at this time. We will keep you updated on air and online as information becomes available.
