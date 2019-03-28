POLICE: Mooringsport man arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with Sulphur juvenile

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a Mooringsport man after learning of an alleged sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile from Sulphur, according to Mel Estess with Sulphur Police.
Jonathan Tarver, 33, is accused of using an online social media app to solicit explicit photos of the juvenile.
Sulphur detectives learned that Tarver was in contact with the juvenile on Monday, March 25 after a forensic search of the girl’s cell phone. According to Estess, Tarver was using the MeetMe App to communicate with the juvenile.
Detectives from Sulphur Police along with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Office, Bossier City Marshals Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security conducted a search warrant on Tarver’s residence in Mooringsport on Tuesday, March 26.
Tarver was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail and later transported to the Sulphur City Jail on a $100,000 bond.
He is facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, pornography involving juvenile under 13, and computer aided solicitation of a minor under 13.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Jeremy Cain is the lead detective.
