JDPSO asking for public’s help in missing persons case

JEFF DAVIS, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a missing persons case.
Parish authorities need help locating William Goodwin.
According to Cdr. Ramby Cormier with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a possible theft was reported on Nov. 5, 2018. While investigating the theft case family members of Goodwin reported they had not been in contact with him for approximately a year, said Cormier.
Cormier said detectives then began to try and locate Goodwin, who was reportedly seen in another location outside of Jeff Davis Parish in the summer of 2018.
Jeff Davis authorities have opened a case into William Goodwin as a missing person and continue to investigate.
Cormier asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Goodwin contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-824-3850.
