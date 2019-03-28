Indorama flaring update

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Indorama Ventures has provided a statement on the continuing flaring at their plant.
It was reported earlier this month that Indorama expected to be finished with its start up process by the end of March but the plant is now saying that its official misspoke.
Originally, the official stated that the flaring and noise would be over by March 31st but company officials are now saying that, while the process is close to being over, they can not guarantee a specific date.
Indorama says that they appreciate the community’s patience and say that the flaring is a safety device.
The plant has set up a special hotline for the community where they can receive up-to-date information on the process at 337-502-4754.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.