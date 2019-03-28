Houston’s rally downs McNeese in extras, 3-2

HOUSTON, TX— McNeese softball dropped its second consecutive extra-inning game Wednesday night with a 3-2, nine-inning loss at the University of Houston. The loss is the second loss to the Cougars this season. Houston defeated McNeese 7-2 in Lake Charles over a month ago.
McNeese (15-19) held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but a one out solo home run by Houston’s Tierrah Williams tied the game.
Houston (24-9) scored the game winning run off a two out bloop single to left centerfield in the bottom of the ninth.
McNeese will return to Southland Conference action this Friday with a series at Houston Baptist beginning with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday.
IMPORTANT INNINGS
B1- Houston took an early lead in their first at bat when Lindsey Stewart led the game off with a single to second base, moved into scoring position on a fielder’s choice before going to third on a sacrifice bunt by Arielle James. Stewart scored on an RBI double by Savannah Heebner (UH 1, McNeese 0)
T2- McNeese responded with a two-run home run by Brenique Wright to take the lead. Alexandria Saldivar single down the right field line with one out before Wright hit a ball to right field and the ball fell over the fence out of the right fielder’s glove when she hit the wall. (McN 2, UH 1)
T7- A one out solo home run by Tierrah Williams tied the game. The home run is Williams’ second of the season. (McN 2, UH 2)
B8- Caroline Settle replaced Coons in the middle of the count on the lead-off hitter. Settle walked the first batter she faced, then an error by McNeese put runners on first and second. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with one out. An intentional walk loaded the bases for Houston but Settle struck out Heebner and got Sarah Queen to fly out to right to end the threat.
B9- A two out bloop single to left center by Lindsey Stewart cored Maya Thomas for the game winning run (UH 3, McN 2)
NOTES:
•- The loss is the second straight extra inning loss for McNeese
•- McNeese picked up three hits in the game, two from Alexandria Saldivar and one from Brenique Wright.
•- Wright’s home run is her third of the season
•- Houston picked up three hits including a solo home run
•- McNeese left three runners stranded and Houston left eight
•- Cowgirl starter Saleen Flores was replaced by Amber Coons with one out and the winning run on first base in the bottom of the 7th. Coons struck out Rachel Hill and got Aspen Howie to fly out to right field to send the game into extra innings.
•- Flores gave up four hits, two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings while Coons faced only two batters in 2/3 innings and picked up one strikeout.
•- Caroline Settle replaced Coons in the eighth inning and got out of a bases loaded jam.
•- Settle took the loss to fall to 4-6 on the year. Settle gave up two hits, three walks (one intentional walk), one earned run in 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout.
•- The extra inning game is the second straight for McNeese. McNeese dropped the final game of the SLC series to Northwestern State in eight innings.
