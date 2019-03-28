Home runs power Astros to 5-1 Opening Day win over Rays

RHP Charlie Morton, 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 30 starts last season with Houston, will make his Tampa Bay debut Friday night against the Astros and RHP Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.88 ERA in 2018). Signed to a $30 million, two-year contract as a free agent by the Rays, Morton won Game 7 in both the AL Championship Series and World Series in 2017. "It's a group of guys I care a lot about," Morton said. "To pitch against them, I fully expect to feel some emotions."