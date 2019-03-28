Home elevators recalled due to fall hazard

(KPLC) - Cambridge Elevating is recalling around 680 home elevators due to a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The landing door on the elevators can unlock without the elevator present, posing a fall hazard, CPSC says. The firm has received one report of the elevator landing door opening without the elevator present.
CPSC says no injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators, and contact the firm to be directed to a local certified technician for a free repair.
These products were sold at Cambridge Elevating, Western Elevator, Seaside Elevator and Canwest Elevator & Lifts and other authorized dealers nationwide. See the full report HERE.
