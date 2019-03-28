Former Sulphur, LSUE pitcher Andrew Sheridan commits to McNeese

EUNICE, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese pitching staff is coming off its best pitching performance of the season and on Thursday, the Cowboys further boosted their rotation with a commitment from LSU Eunice ace, Andrew Sheridan.
The Sulphur product announced his commitment to the Pokes on his Twitter account Thursday.
The 5-foot-11 184-pound pitcher has been dominate on the mound since arriving in Eunice. As a freshman, he went a perfect 11-0 while posting a 2.33 ERA. He totaled 75 strikeouts for the national champion Bengals.
In 2019, Sheridan has taken another step forward leading the LSUE pitching staff. He’s ranked top-10 nationally in NJCAA DII rankings in innings pitched (41.1), wins (6) and complete games (2).
