First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this weekend with temperatures set to drop

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be a nice day with no rain. You may have noticed that the clouds are back today. That is really the biggest difference. Again, I do not expect any rain from these clouds. There will still be some sunshine peeking through at times. The humidity is also slightly higher, and the temperature is already warmer than yesterday. Temperatures should top out in the mid 70s.
This evening, it will be very nice. There will still be a lot of clouds around with no rain. There could be a nice sunset as long as the clouds break apart enough to the west allowing for more sunshine. Then with the clouds, it will add some color to the sky! Temperatures will be warmer this evening thanks to the southerly winds.
Overnight, it will not be nearly as cold. Temperatures will only cool to the upper 50s tonight. This is because of a slight breeze out of the south, and the cloud cover we will have. Both of these will keep the temperatures from cooling too much overnight. There will still be no chance for any rain.
Friday will have more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a cloudy, dreary day. There is also a slight chance of rain, too. I have only a 20% chance. It does not look like there will be much rain at all. I still can’t rule out a couple small showers, hence the 20%. Temperatures will be warm and reach the upper 70s.
There are a lot of events taking place on Friday, particularly the Live at the Lakefront. Of course, we don’t want any rain. As of now, it looks like there will not be any rain at the time of the event. It would not hurt to plan on taking an umbrella just in case. Temperatures will still be warm as well.
Over the upcoming weekend, there will be another cold front approaching. This will bring more rain and likely a few storms as well. As of now, it looks like the front will be passing sometime late on Saturday. That is when I have the rain chances the highest at 40%. So, during the day on Saturday, I do not expect any rain. By the evening, that is when the rain should arrive. Temperatures will also be very close to 80 degrees.
By Sunday, I still have a 40% chance of rain. Any rain we still have lingering in place on Sunday will be in the morning. All the rain should come to an end by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot colder thanks to the cold front. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon. So, you may need a jacket if you are going to be outdoors.
Monday next week will still be cloudy thanks to this cold front stalling just to our south. I have a 10% chance of rain. There is more discrepancy about whether or not there will be rain at all. I am optimistic that we will not see any rain, and it should be a dry day. Temperatures will still only warm up to the lower 60s. Most of that is due to the lack of sunshine.
By the middle of next week, that stalled front will move away, and a high-pressure center will build in over Texas. This will bring the sunshine back as the rain and clouds move away. Temperatures will also be warmer and reach the 70s.
Meteorologist Grant Roberts
