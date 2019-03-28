FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No big changes other than increasing humidity and a cloud cover

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the return of southerly winds overnight, our temperatures aren’t starting off quite a cold this morning but you’ll still need the jacket early on and watch out for some patchy areas of fog, especially near the coastline as we start our day. By afternoon our temperatures will be well on their way into the middle 70s for highs with increasing clouds as moisture continues to increase and humidity values continue to rise.
We won’t see temperatures drop as quickly or as sharply this evening thanks to the increased clouds but higher humidity may make it feel cooler than the temperature reads as lows are only expected to reach the middle to upper 50s and remain in the lower 60s along the coastline. Clouds will remain in place through the day Friday but rain chances look slim, other than on or two stray showers that could move onshore. Gusty winds will be the main issue Friday, especially during the afternoon and early evening as gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph will be possible ahead of our Saturday front.
While Saturday will bring a threat for some rain and storms, the bulk of the activity will hold off until late evening and overnight as a rather strong cold front moves through. With this front, we can expect increased rain chances but the threat for any severe weather looks rather low for our area, and rain amounts look to remain less than ½” on average. The timing of the frontal passage leaves some lingering rain through at least the first part of the day on Sunday before tapering off a bit by afternoon and evening.
A rather unsettled pattern in to next week keeps the daily chance of showers in place for Monday through Wednesday, although weak model agreement leads to a rather low confidence forecast that far out, so make sure to stay tuned for updates if the weather is a factor in your decision making beyond this weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
