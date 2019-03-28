FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No big changes other than increasing humidity and a cloud cover

We won’t see temperatures drop as quickly or as sharply this evening thanks to the increased clouds but higher humidity may make it feel cooler than the temperature reads as lows are only expected to reach the middle to upper 50s and remain in the lower 60s along the coastline. Clouds will remain in place through the day Friday but rain chances look slim, other than on or two stray showers that could move onshore. Gusty winds will be the main issue Friday, especially during the afternoon and early evening as gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph will be possible ahead of our Saturday front.