DA’s Office receives investigation into officer-involved shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office confirm that they have received the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Juston Landry.
Landry was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Hwy. on Jan. 11 by Lake Charles Police Department officer Jonathan Landrum.
The case was investigated by Louisiana State Police.
The next step is to present the case to a grand jury.
Authorities say Landrum was responding to a call of a man threatening another with a gun. He located Landry about a block away - Landry was killed in the 1000 block of MLK Hwy, near the intersection with Pineview Street.
Landrum is on administrative leave, per department policy and Louisiana civil service law.
