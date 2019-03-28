BBB: Homebuyer scam tricking people into wiring closing costs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a homebuyer scam.
Scammers are reportedly hacking into email accounts of homebuyers and real estate professionals to instruct homebuyers to wire closing costs.
The homebuyer is told that instead of bringing a check to closing you need to wire you closing costs to a bank account. The BBB says this is a scam and you will be wiring thousands of dollars into the wrong hands.
Hackers have allegedly been getting into email accounts and looking for information about upcoming transactions. After the information is gathered the scammer will send an email to the homebuyer posing as the agent or title company.
The BBB says these are the steps you should take to protect yourself:
- Never accept a change to an agreed transaction by email.
- Call your agent or title company to ensure any new directions are legitimate.
- Be wary of unexpected emails that contain links or attachments.
- Don’t believe what you see. Just because and email looks real, doesn’t mean it is.
- If something seems suspicious check the company website or call them. DON’T click on any links.
- Email is not a secure way to send financial information. Most real estate professionals will not ask you to send banking information via email.
