Yelps adds health scores for Louisiana restaurants

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Are you an avid Yelper? Or do you use it to find the tastiest local spots? Yelp launched a new health feature so users can not only eat well, but so their food safety is ensured in Louisiana.
Yelp started displaying health score for restaurants in Louisiana on Wednesday. The company announced the new feature earlier this year that it would bring the hygiene score to restaurant pages across the country.
HDScores is partnering with Yelp to display the health score, ranging from 0 to 100, to collect public data from the local health department. HDScores calculates its own score based on past inspection results of a business since the local health department does not provide inspection scores.
Yelp launhced the LIVES program in 2013, but made it national summer 2018. The aim of the score is to provide users more information before deciding where their next meal will be. Yelp says by making this information visible, it could decrease the number of hospitalizations due to foodborne illness drops,
