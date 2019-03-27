Waste Management implements new eco-friendly fleet of trucks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Waste Management recently implemented 24 new compressed natural gas, or CNG, trucks into their fleet, replacing the old diesel models.
Calcasieu parish originally had 42 diesel trucks running routes throughout the parish. Just one of those trucks burns over 8,000 gallons of diesel in a year. Altogether, that’s over 336,000 gallons of diesel fuel burned one years’ time.
Beverly Gilchrist with Waste Management in Lake Charles says compared to the older trucks, these new CNG trucks burn roughly a third the rate of diesel engines.
"We hope to get even more trucks converted to it,” Gilchrist said. “Hopefully we'll continue to move forward with our environmental programs in our area."
Darrell Williams is the Assistant Administrator on the Cameron Parish Police Jury. He says these new trucks might have a domino effect on the surrounding parishes to go green.
"With the environmental issues challenging the world these days, it's something that we have to make those efforts to do better,” Williams said. “This is one way to do it."
Waste Management is hosting a job fair in Sulphur on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.
The event will be located at 7170 John Brannon Road, Sulphur, LA 70665.
To learn more about the open positions, visit www.WMCareerDay.com
