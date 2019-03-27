12 vehicles hit after police chase ends on I-10 in Louisiana; arrest made

After entering Ascension Parish, Smallsreed exited onto Highway 30 and got back on the interstate headed west. As the pursuit continued, Smallsreed encountered heavy traffic near the Dalrymple exit and hit 12 vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, before coming to a stop. A K9 with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was deployed after Smallsreed refused to get out of his vehicle, police say.