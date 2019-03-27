Time to register to do business with Calcasieu Pass prime contractor, Kiewit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -If you are a subcontractor or a supplier-- you may hope to get work out of Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG project. Prime contractor, Kiewit held sessions this week in Lake Charles and Cameron Parish to introduce themselves and give businesses an idea on how to participate.
If you didn’t make it to one of the sessions, those interested can go through this Kiewit web site to make contact.
Chris Gonzalez is the Kiewit purchasing director.
“Today’s opportunity is really just to make sure that we meet suppliers, understand their capabilities and that they get an opportunity to register and work with Kiewit in the future," he said.
According to a flyer about the sessions they are looking for design and engineering services, geotechnical and environmental services, equipment, electrical and mechanical subcontracting, material fabrication, material and consumable supply, construction equipment and rentals, trucking, commissioning testing and inspection, site services.
Those whose experience fits into those categories are asked to send the following information to Inquiries.VGCP@kiewit.com
1. Name
2. Company name
3. Contact number
4. Email address
5. services/commodities offered
