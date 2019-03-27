Residents near La. 27 see a significant amount of aggressive driving

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some Southwest Louisiana residents have reported aggressive driving on La. 27 like speeding, following too close, and driving in the opposite lane to avoid traffic.
Richard Daigle lives off La. 27, he said he has seen this traffic issue grow as a result of the economic boom bringing in more commuters.
"People making a left hand turn there, you feel like a sitting duck if you have to sit there and wait for traffic because one of the big things is you're worried about a distracted driver not seeing you and running over you," Daigle said.
Chuck Kerr works at a gas station on La. 27, he said this has become a daily headache.
"It takes us a long time to get home, all the locals with all this plant traffic,” Kerr said. “What used to take 30 minutes, now takes 2 hours, 2 and a half hours just to get home."
Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said drivers need to anticipate problems.
“Expect delays, give yourself plenty of time,” Senegal said. “If you give yourself plenty of time then you don't have to worry about speeding, you don't have to worry about rushing or whose slowing you down on the road.
Daigle said believes that La. 27 isn’t built for the type of traffic that it’s been seeing.
“There seems to be a lack of patience and a lack of courtesy,” Daigle said. “You're not going to make any passes on Highway 27 in the evening time, I mean there's just too much traffic."
“We’re all trying to get somewhere, so if we could all be a little bit more courteous while were driving, everybody will get there safely,” Senegal said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.