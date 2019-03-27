Payne shines in McNeese’s 2-0 shut out win over No. 17 LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - No matter how you get it— a win is a win. On Tuesday night the Pokes were able to grind out a victory over No. 17 LSU, thanks to a pair of wild pitches and a stellar night on the mound by freshman Brett Payne.
Coming into the game, McNeese head coach Justin Hill wasn’t too concerned about the result but after things went their way, he along with Payne were all smiles following the Cowboys third win over the Tigers in the last four seasons.
“When you have a defense behind you like that it’s hard not to be successful," said Payne. "I just filled up the zone, pitched to contact, and tried to give my guys a chance to win and get some outs. That’s all you can do.”
“We feel good about it. The thing that I’m most proud of with the boys is how they bounced back from a tough weekend, we got to see Brett Payne do what he can do, we all knew what was in him, it’s just the fact that he did it on a big stage," Hill said. "We were looking for some more guys to be able to help us during this stretch at some point. He’ll get more opportunities but I was proud of him and all the boys.”
Now on Monday, Paul Mainieri said this short week couldn’t have come at a worse time for LSU and Tuesday’s result justifies that statement as the Tigers just simply let this one slip through the cracks.
“I think some people were pressing a little too much. Guys felt like they had to do everything when they really don’t, myself included," said LSU shortstop Josh Smith. "Sometimes in pressing situations we let it get to us a little bit. But as a group we just need to step it up.”
Both the Cowboys and Tigers will hit the road for tough series this upcoming weekend. The Pokes will head to Huntsville to take on the top team in the Southland in Sam Houston State and LSU will make the trip to Starkville to take on No. 2 ranked Mississippi State starting on Thursday.
