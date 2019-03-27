No. 17 LSU baseball drops midweek game to McNeese

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU dropped its midweek game to in-state McNeese State Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers fell 2-0 to the Cowboys.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He is 0-1 on the season. Hilliard gave up one run on one hit in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out two batters and walked two others. Will Ripoll gave up the other run.
Both of McNeese’s runs were scored on wild pitches. The first was in the third inning and the next came in the eighth.
LSU dropped to 17-8 overall. McNeese improved to 14-11.
