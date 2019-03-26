LSU basketball interim head coach talks about Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU interim head coach Tony Benford met with sports journalists Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State.
Benford said LSU has to get back on defense because Michigan State is so good in transition. He said the Spartans are solid all around, so he and the other coaches will do what they have to in order to have the players ready for the challenge. He said the Tigers are pretty good in transition as well. The key is getting the rebound.
He said the team will be prepared for the game. The Tigers will practice Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
He said the way LSU’s players perform under pressure is special. He said they do well under pressure. He added you need players who can make plays and they have them. Benford reiterated that his focus is on the players and having them ready to perform at a high level. He just concentrates on the guys.
Benford said guard Tremont Waters is like a coach on the floor for the Tigers.
He said he wants to see better ball movement against zone defense and they have to make shots. He added he thinks Maryland would have gotten out of its zone defense if the Tigers could have knocked down more shots against it. He said the team will be prepared for whatever it faces this week.
He said the players had a chance to rest over the past couple of days. He said they took Sunday and Monday off. The focus has been watching film to game plan for the Spartans. Benford wants to attack the paint and protect the paint. He said that’s what they’ve done all season, so they aren’t going to change that now.
The No. 3 Tigers and No. 2 Spartans will face off at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at 6 p.m. Friday.
