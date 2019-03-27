37,000 Louisianians to lose Medicaid coverage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Betty Stanley was diagnosed with diabetes a year ago.
Since then, she’s been faced with all of the medical costs that come with it.
“That’s a whole new lifestyle of how to eat, and you have to take your insulin, I have to go to the doctor, I have to take my blood like four times a day," Stanley said.
On top of all of that, she’s started to lose her vision from the disease.
“My eye doctor said, you’re going to have to have cataract surgery.”
She scheduled the surgery for April 15, and because she had Medicaid coverage, knew the bills would be covered.
“And then on March 15, I get the letter from Medicaid saying that on April the first, I have no more Medicaid," Stanley said. "It was devastating. I actually cried. I just cried.”
Stanley is one of the nearly 37,000 Louisianians who got that letter, because the state said they don’t meet income requirements.
It’s a wave of cuts that come as a part of a new Medicaid verification system, according to Christopher Breaux, a health insurance marketplace navigator for the state.
“They will be checking every three months with the Louisiana Workforce Commission," Breaux said. "They verify income in that manner. If those individuals are over the income limit for Medicaid eligibility, they will lose their eligibility.”
Breaux’s job is to help people find the right health insurance coverage for them, based on things like family size and income.
“People who lose their insurance, Medicaid or otherwise, have a certain amount of time after that period, about 60 days, to be able to apply for affordable health care on healthcare.gov.”
He said the process is simple: you enter your zip code and your income, and the website will tell you what health insurance options you’re eligible for.
He said for those who are losing their Medicaid coverage on April 1, or in the future, this is their best option.
“They’re eligible for marketplace coverage, often times, they pay a very small premium, or no premium for private insurance through the marketplace.”
If you need more help with finding the right insurance for you, you can contact the Navigator for a Healthy Louisiana at 337-478-4822.
You can also call their statewide contact number at 1-800-435-2432.
