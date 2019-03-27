Legal Corner: Who is responsible if a landlord’s employee steals?

Question: “Where I live, as tenants, we do not pay to have our grass cut. Our landlord hires someone to do this. I saw one of those men, who work for the landlord, steal a valuable package from someone’s mailbox. Who is responsible for this theft, the thief or the landlord who hired him? Please tell me what I should do about this problem.”
Answer: The thief is responsible no matter what. The real question is whether the employer is also liable. If the thief who stole the package was hired by the Landlord and took it while on the job, then the Landlord would also be responsible. However, if the thief came back to the premises after he had completed the work he had been hired to do, then only the thief is responsible. Employers are only responsible for their employees’ actions if it occurs in the course and scope of their employment. What you should do about the problem is a personal decision that you would have to make.
THE LAW: LA C.C. Art. 2320. Acts of servants, students or apprentices Masters and employers are answerable for the damage occasioned by their servants and overseers, in the exercise of the functions in which they are employed. Teachers and artisans are answerable for the damage caused by their scholars or apprentices, while under their superintendence. In the above cases, responsibility only attaches, when the masters or employers, teachers and artisans, might have prevented the act which caused the damage, and have not done it. The master is answerable for the offenses and quasi-offenses committed by his servants, according to the rules which are explained under the title: Of quasi-contracts, and of offenses and quasi-offenses. Louisiana Civil Code article 2320 is the foundation for the theory of respondent superior, which in Latin means ‘Let the Master Answer.’ It states, “Masters and employers are answerable for the damage occasioned by their servants and overseers, in the exercise of the functions in which they are employed.” Therefore, employers are only responsible for their employees’ actions if it occurs in the course and scope of their employment. Louisiana case law has created different factors and tests to apply this theory; however, there is no bright line rule in use.
Generally, an employee’s conduct is within the course and scope of his employment if the conduct is the kind that he is employed to perform (Orgeron v. McDonald). An employer will be responsible for the negligent acts of its employee when the conduct is so closely connected in time, place, and causation to the employment duties of the employee that it constitutes a risk of harm attributable to the employer’s business, as compared with conduct instituted by purely personal considerations entirely extraneous to the employer’s interest. In determining whether the employee’s conduct is employment related, the court assesses several factors, including the payment of wages by the employer; the employer’s power of control; the employee’s duty to perform the act in question; the time, place, and purpose of the act in relation to the employer’s service; the relationship between the employee’s act and the employer’s business; the benefits received by the employer from the act; the employer’s motivation for performing the act; and the employer’s reasonable expectation that the employee would perform the act (Woolard v. Atkinson). https://www.louisianainjurylawyersblog.com/car-accidents/theory-respondeat-superior
Question: “My sister gave me all of her belongings before she passed away and told several people that I was to get everything she owned. However, after her death, her daughter, who told me before my sister’s death, that she wanted nothing, has since taken everything and has left me with nothing. Is there anything that can be done?”
Answer: It would be very difficult to get back those things that her daughter has taken. Even though your sister stated that she wanted you to have “everything,” she did not put that in a will. You stated that she gave to you all of her belongings before she passed. What she did not give to you before she passed and did not pass on to you in a will, legally belong to her daughter.
THE LAW: Louisiana Civil Code Article 880-899. Under intestate succession, who gets what depends on whether or not you have living children, parents, or other close relatives when you die. Here’s a quick overview: if a person dies without a will and has children but no spouse, children inherit everything; when there is a spouse, but no children, parents, or siblings, the spouse inherits everything.; if parents, but no children spouse, or siblings, parents inherit everything, etc. See the law.
Question: “Our neighbor, a local business, has a huge tree which leans and mainly extends only over our home. Several of the branches are inches away from our fireplace chimney. The roots from the tree run very near our home’s foundation blocks and directly under the outside a/c unit. We have recently spoken to the owner of the business about cutting the tree but he has refused. Is the owner of the tree responsible for removing the tree?”
Answer: As a landowner, you have the right to demand that the branches or roots of a neighbor’s tree that extends over or into your property be trimmed at the expense of the neighbor. In the event the neighbor refuses to trim back a trespassing branch,you may bring an “injunction” against your neighbor. In one case, the neighbor presented evidence that cutting the tree back to the property line would essentially kill the tree. However, the Court of Appeal granted the plaintiff a permanent injunction which required the defendant neighbor to “keep the tree, its limbs and branches cut” back to the property line. Further, the court also ordered that defendant reimburse the plaintiff for the cost of removing leaves and fallen debris once a year. Scott v. Ramos, 399 So.2d 1266 (La. App. 4 Cir. 1981)
THE LAW: Civil Code Art. 688. Branches or roots of trees, bushes, or plants on neighboring property. A landowner has the right to demand that the branches or roots of a neighbor’s trees, bushes, or plants, that extend over or into his property be trimmed at the expense of the neighbor. While the Louisiana Civil Code provides guidance, it does not answer every question. Under the Civil Code, “a landowner has the right to demand that the branches or roots of a neighbor’s trees, bushes, or plants, that extend over or into his property be trimmed at the expense of the neighbor.” La. Civil Code Art. 688. Nevertheless, the right to “demand” that the problem be addressed is not a “license to cut;” and does not permit a landowner to cut without permission. Kahl v. Luster, 110 So.3d 1101 (La. App.
1 Cir. 12/28/12). In the event a neighbor is less than neighborly and refuses to trim back a trespassing branch, a landowner may bring an “injunction” against his neighbor. Such an action was involved in Scott v. Ramos, 399 So.2d 1266 (La. App. 4 Cir. 1981) where the defendant/neighbor’s large oak tree extended over the plaintiff’s property and deposited leaves and branches onto his roof and into his yard. In defense of the action, the defendant presented evidence that cutting the tree back to the property line would essentially kill the tree. Over these objections, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal granted plaintiff a permanent injunction which required the defendant neighbor to “keep the tree, its limbs and branches cut” back to the property line. Further, the court ordered that defendant reimburse the plaintiff for the cost of removing leaves and fallen debris once a year. www.lalitblog.com/2016/07/22/trees-and-neighbors-a-growing-problem
